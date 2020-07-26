SUNDAY TALK: Ernst Lobbies for a Reduction in Prescription Pricing

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) spoke on the Senate floor, calling on her colleagues to put election year politics aside and to pass legislation to lower the costs of prescription drugs for Iowans, including the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction of 2020, which she supports and originally passed out of the Senate Finance Committee on a bipartisan 19-9 vote, including all committee Democrats.

Ernst noted the urgency of addressing this issue, stating, “As our communities continue to grapple with the devastating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the crisis of rising drug costs in the U.S. has only worsened. Now more than ever, folks are operating on very thin margins, and simply don’t have room in their budgets for expensive prescriptions.”

Ernst has continued her push to lower prescription pricing especially for the lower class and the elderly. She continued her push in our Sunday Talk.