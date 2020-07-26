Larry Bates, 77, of Britt passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 24, 2020 with his wife Sharon beside him.

A memorial service will be 10:30 A.M., Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Garner Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Haddon Anderson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will not be a meal provided following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Garner Evangelical Free Church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Larry was a member of the Garner Evangelical Free Church where he turned his life over to Christ. He enjoyed helping with the monthly men’s breakfast at the church. He also looked forward to weekly Bible studies and fellowship at Will and Linda Kessler’s home.

Larry was a multifaceted individual, and he dearly loved engaging in activities with family and friends. He had a love for horses all of his life. He trained quarter horses, taught young people how to rope and ride, hosted ranch rodeos, and he loved trail riding with his cowboy buddies. He liked taking friends and family on trail rides through the Bighorn mountains and camping under the open sky. Larry also liked engaging in new adventures such as wild hog hunting in Arkansas and rounding up cattle in New Mexico.

Some of his other favorite pastimes included fishing with his boys, golfing with friends, playing pool with his buddies, playing cards with close friends, gardening with his wife, Sharon, and taking her for rides around the farm in their golf cart.

During his last days of life here on earth, Larry expressed his deep belief in eternal life and his readiness to be in the loving arms of Jesus. Blessed be the memory of Larry Bates!

Larry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sharon, of Britt; three sons, Lance (Sharon) Bates of Paullina, IA, Loren (Julie) Bates of Estherville and James (Janice) Bates of Sheridan, IN; grandchildren, Travis, Lee (Amber), Rachel, Taylor and Jacquellyne; great grandchildren, Tatum and Teagan; siblings, Luella (Bob) Williamson of Spencer, Carol (Jerry) Sherman of Pella, Jim (Shirley) Bates of Graettinger, Harry Bates of Twin Falls, ID, Sandy (Craig) Iwen of Emmetsburg and David (Diane) Hatch of Emmetsburg; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Bates of Marysville, MO and Aura Beth of Oklahoma; a brother-in-law, Ken (Ruth) Bakalyar of Alexandria, MN; and many nieces and nephews.