When in Minnesota, You Must Wear Masks Beginning Today

Beginning today until further notice, anyone inside a facility in Minnesota must wear a mask. It becomes mandatory to do so in indoor businesses and public places. Thirty states across the country have made such a mandate including Minnesota in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Regionally, states such as Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Arkansas, and Kansas have all put mandatory mask wearing requirements in place. The Dakotas, Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa have not, but it is strongly encouraged.

Among some of the states where mask wearing is not required include Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Florida.