Stohr Benefit in Woden Today

A benefit will be held for Travis Stohr of Woden today from 4 pm to 10 pm at the Woden Fire Station on Main Street in Woden. Leslie Emhoff is one of the organizers of the event and says Travis was involved in an accident last fall.

Event co-organizer Julie Sorenson picks up the story.

Leslie and Julie talked about Saturdays benefit.

Emhoff says there will also be a silent auction on Saturday afternoon.

A live auction will start at 8 pm. Sorenson says there are a number of raffles during the event.

For more information about the Travis Stohr benefit, call Julie Sorenson at (641) 860-0884.