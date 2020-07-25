NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Virtual Workshop: Fly Fishing and Tying Demystified

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Edible Outdoors are partnering to offer a virtual introduction to fly fishing and fly tying.

John Motoviloff, who wrote the book on fly fishing in Iowa and Wisconsin, and Eric Cabunoc, a passionate fly fisher, will talk about fly fishing philosophy, safety and its relation to conservation. A Jay Winter, with more than 20 years of experience teaching fly tying, will give hands-on fly-tying instruction.

The class will end with learning about a few favorite fish cooking techniques. This class is geared towards adults and is open to everyone regardless of experience. You don’t want to miss out on this unique class!

For more information and/or to register visit: https://www.register- ed.com/events/view/161336. Registration cost will cover the fly-tying materials you will need – which will be sent to your home – for the hands-on instruction.

Registration Options:

Workshop & Fly-Tying Kit: $55 (limited to 50 registrants)Kit contains a copy of the Flyfisher’s Guide to Wisconsin & Iowa, fly tying vice and all materials needed to make all of the fly types demonstrated during the hands-on instruction portion of the workshop. All kits for the participant and any guests registered will be mailed directly to the address provided during the registration process.

Workshop Only: $15 (unlimited registrants)*Note: 45 minutes of this workshop will be hands-on fly-tying instruction

Once paid, registration fees for the virtual workshop are non-refundable.

Participants in this virtual workshop will need the following items:

Access to a Computer

Internet

Zoom (download the Zoom Client for Meetings desktop application for the best experience)

Table (to attach vice to if you are purchasing the kit)

Agenda:

7:00-7:15PM: Introductions

7:15-7:40PM: Fly Fishing Safety, Ethics, Sustainability, and Philosophy

7:40-7:45PM: Break

7:45-8:30PM: Fly Tying Instruction

8:30-8:35PM: Break

8:35-8:50PM: Cooking Techniques

8:50-9:00PM: Questions