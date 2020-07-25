NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Beyond BOW – Fly Fishing Seminars

The Becoming an Outdoors Woman Beyond BOW program is offering three virtual seminars focusing on fly fishing. While the seminars are geared towards women, they are open to any adult who would like to attend. Participants may choose to attend any or all of the seminars.

25 Rivers with the Mayfly Siren August 12, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

In 2018, California BOW fly fishing guide Carla Lemon embarked on her solo journey to fish 25 rivers across the western states. In that time, she traveled roughly 8,000 miles over 120 days with just her trailer and her pup, chasing some of the best fish in the world. Join us as she shares the lessons she learned and tells us stories of the amazing women she met on her journey.

Additional seminar information including the Zoom Link will be sent out to all confirmed participants by Monday, August 10.

This event is made possible by the Iowa Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program.

Registration Link: https://www.register- ed.com/events/view/161337

The Driftless Area, Equipment, and Tactics September 9, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Join author John Motoviloff and Iowa Department of Natural Resources urban fisheries biologist Tyler Stubbs, as they discuss fishing the Driftless Area of Wisconsin and Iowa, equipment needed to get out fly fishing and how best to fish the river.

Registration Link: https://www.register- ed.com/events/view/161338

Cleaning and Cooking your Catch October 14, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Did you know that Iowa stocks trout in urban ponds and lakes in the fall? Join author John Motoviloff and Iowa Department of Natural Resources urban fisheries biologist Tyler Stubbs, as they discuss locations near home to try fishing. Additionally, they’ll talk about cleaning trout and favorite recipes.

Registration Link: https://www.register- ed.com/events/view/161339