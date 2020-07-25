Hancock County District Fair to Video Stream Events

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Hancock County District Fair will be held in Britt. Hancock County and Iowa State University Extension has teamed up with KIOW to provide video streaming of livestock events. Victoria Schmidt is County Youth Coordinator.

Schmidt says a number of events will be accessible via video stream at the fair.

To access livestock shows from the Hancock County Fair, go to kiow.com and click on the Hancock County district Fair, Britt Iowa Live Video link on the top, middle, portion of the page.