Saturday Morning Fishing Report Shows Fair Fishing Conditions Locally

Once again this weekend will be a hot one and there will be rain in the forecast. While storms are not expected to be severe, showers and thunderstorms could cause problems for boaters and those in the water. Remember, lightning can strike up to ten miles from a storm, so even after a storm has moved on, one should wait about thirty minutes before re-entering the water. Heat index values may reach the century mark again, so make sure you stay out of the sun as much as possible, drink plenty of fluids, wear sunscreen, and if you brought your pets, make sure they stay hydrated as well.

Stay safe when fishing this summer with these tips:

Try a new fishing spot — if your regular fishing location is popular and busy, try out a new one that is not so crowded.

Once you find your spot, keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.

Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.

Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize your interaction with other people.

Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often.

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Fair: Cast a small jig fished under a bobber near submerged structure along shore in 5-10 feet of water. Try small popping plugs on a fly rod on calm evenings. Cast plugs around downed trees along the shoreline. Try drifting down the middle of the lake with a 1/16 ounce leadhead in search of suspended fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast traditional bass lures near submerged woody structure throughout the lake and along weed lines in the southern part of the lake.

Black Hawk Lake

Surface water temperatures are around 80 degrees.Water level is near crest. Water clarity is 12 to 16 inches. Yellow Perch – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast traditional bass lures and plastics along shore and near docks. You can catch fish anywhere around the lake, but some of the best areas are Ice House point shoreline, inlet bay and bridge area near the outlet, and along Gunshot Hill. Walleye – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use natural baits like nightcrawlers, crawdads, or shrimp fished around deeper rock piles. Try drifting at night to cover a lot of water. Bluegill – Fair.

Browns Lake

Browns Lake is 4 to 6 inches low. Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for channel catfish along the outside bend of the lake in deeper water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Look for largemouth bass along the edges of the lotus patches and the deadfalls along the outside bend of the lake.

Brushy Creek Lake

Brushy Creek is currently being drawn-down four feet for a construction project. Launch boats at the north ramp or the west ramp; docks have been adjusted at the west ramp to make them easier to use. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler or minnow on a jig either drifting or fished under a bobber near submerged woody structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Throw traditional bass lures, plastics or weedless lures near submerged structure and along weed lines. Yellow Perch – Slow. Walleye – Slow. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair: Brushy Creek Lake has a low-density population of larger channel catfish. Target these larger fish near shore with rocky structure using a variety of cut baits and crankbaits.

North Twin Lake

Water temperature is in the low 80’s. Water clarity is around 1-2 feet. Yellow Bass – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or waxworm fished under a small bobber in 3-6 feet of water near shore. If fishing from boat, you may need to move around to stay on top of fish. Yellow bass are 6-10 inches long. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish are numerous in North Twin Lake. Use natural baits like nightcrawlers, crawdads, or shrimp fished near shore. If fishing from a boat, try drifting at night over deeper water. Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a crawler fished under a bobber along shore near vegetation edges. Walleye – Slow: Try trolling walleye in the middle of the basin using crankbaits or crawler harnesses.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Water clarity is 2 to 6 feet, depending on location in the lake. Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye, and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Drift with leeches or crawlers along the dredge cuts and troll crankbaits in the main lake. White Bass – Fair: Pick up white bass from shore and in the main like while trolling. Use twisters, crawlers or crankbaits in the marina, near the inlet and north and east shores in the main lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a variety of dip baits, cut baits and crankbaits fished near shore and anywhere with rocky structure. Bluegill – Slow: Find panfish around patches of vegetation. Yellow Perch – Slow: Look for panfish around patches of vegetation. Black Crappie – Slow: Find for panfish around patches of vegetation.

Water temperatures are in the lower 80’s in the Black Hawk District. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler under a bobber near the shore. Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish a minnow or small tube jig. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low 80’s. Walleye – Slow: Anglers are catching walleyes drift fishing a jig and crawler near vegetation. Try slip bobber fishing or jigging a leech on the rock reefs. Yellow Bass – Slow: Try drift fishing a small jig. Channel Catfish – Fair: Float a crawler under a bobber along a rocky shoreline. Boat anglers should try bouncing a jig and crawler on the rock reefs.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish a minnow or small jig near the dredge cut. Largemouth Bass – Good.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 78 degrees. Bluegill – Good: Find schools in deeper water. Black Crappie – Fair. Yellow Perch – Good. Yellow Bass – Good.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with waxworms. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with waxworms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or other slow-moving jigs.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good.

Spirit Lake

The walleye season is open. A great walleye bite was seen in June, but has slowed due to warm water conditions. A great yellow perch bite has been seen lately with many yellows over 10 inches caught. The water temperature is 77 degrees. Bluegill – Good: Schools are starting to move deeper off shore post-spawn. Walleye – Good: A fairly good bite lately can also be seen from shore. Try bottom bouncers or crankbaits to cover more water. Black Bullhead – Fair: Anglers have been successful at the north grade. Yellow Perch – Good: The bite has really picked up; fish are a little deeper than what can be easily fished from shore. Try small humps in the main basin or weed edges.

West Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 78 degrees. The panfish bite has been great. Bluegill – Excellent: Schools are deeper off shore. Try fishing in about 16 feet of water in the weeds or weed lines. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallmouth bass on rock piles or on the points.. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find largemouth bass on the weed lines. Yellow Perch – Fair: Schools have started to move deeper off shore. Yellow Bass – Excellent: Easily find yellow bass while fishing for bluegill.

Iowa Great Lake water temperatures have warmed up up substantially and are currently 77 degrees or warmer. This week’s extended forecast calls for temperatures ranging from the lower 80’s to lower 90’s. The area walleye bite has slowed considerably due to very warm water conditions. The panfish bite has been excellent, especially on West Okoboji. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows drop. Water levels are falling with good water clarity. Use caution; underwater hazards may have moved. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Channel Catfish – Good: Use chicken liver and stinkbaits or dead chub fished on the bottom out of current. Walleye – Good: Try a jig tipped with a bright plastic tail for quick action. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use a jig tipped with natural colored twister tails and crank or spinnerbaits.

Decorah District Streams

Wild parsnip is seeding out. Avoid touching this plant; it’s sap causes painful blisters. All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. A small number of trout streams are not stocked in July and August due to marginal water temperatures; this is an annual occurrence. To check which ones, please visit our trout fishing website. Rainbow Trout – Excellent:Try a worm or cheese bait floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. Try small crappie or bluegill jigs. Brown Trout – Good: Hoppers, beetles and bugs are plentiful. Use flies imitating terrestrial insects fished along grassed edges. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Brook Trout – Good: Please respect private property open to angling; pick up trash and be considerate. Bead-headed midges and pheasant tail nymphs work well.

Lake Hendricks

Lake Hendricks is experiencing a severe green algal bloom. Early morning and evening bite are best. Bluegill – Slow: Try a small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use topwater lures or weedless hooks fished along the weed edges.Channel Catfish – Good: With warmer water temperatures, try cheese or stinkbaits. A fat juicy worm will also work.

Lake Meyer

Water clarity is excellent. Filamentous algae mats are covering vegetation in shallow water. Fish early morning and evening when shadows aren’t cast on the water. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber along a rocky shore. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or worm fished along vegetated edges. Channel Catfish – Good: Try chicken liver or nightcrawlers fished on the bottom :near stumps or other structure.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail fished along a current break or rock ledge. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in deeper holes around brush piles. Toss a jig tipped with a twister tail near a brush pile.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Current remains strong. Water hazards may have moved. Walleye – Good: Flip a jig with twister tail along a brush pile or rock ledge. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Toss a small crankbait along a current break or rock ledge.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Strong current; water hazards and stream conditions change fast. Walleye – Good: Find walleye along current breaks or around log jams. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use a jig tipped with brightly colored plastics or a crankbait imitating crawdads. Channel Catfish – Good: Bank anglers using nightcrawlers fished on the bottom are catching catfish.

Volga Lake

Best bite is early morning or just before dark. A green algae bloom is causing poor water clarity. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail. Channel Catfish – Good: Try a nightcrawler, cheese bait or chicken livers fished on the bottom. Best catfishing lake around.

Area rivers and streams water levels continue to fall. Flows remain high. Water clarity is excellent. Expect a hot, humid weekend with temperatures in the 90’s for highs and 70’s for lows. Pop-up thunderstorms are possible. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are catching largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie and channel catfish. Some sorting may be needed on bluegill; crappie and catfish angling is best early morning or late evening. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits, spinnerbaits, topwater and plastics. Black Crappie – Good: Cast and retrieve colored tube jigs. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber with a small split shot sinker and small hook. Channel Catfish – Good: Cast dead cut baits, chicken livers or stinkbait on the bottom of the lake; early morning or later evening bite is best.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Channel Catfish – Good: Cast dead cut baits, chicken livers or stinkbait on the bottom of the river; early morning or later evening bite is best.

George Wyth Lake

Good reports of largemouth bass being caught. Newly placed habitat in and around the floating pier may provide success. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits, spinnerbaits, topwater and plastics. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber with a small split shot sinker and small hook.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Anglers are catching walleye and smallmouth bass on the Maquoketa River. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits. Walleye – Fair: Cast crankbaits or fish a half of a crawler on a jig and plastic rig.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

We received no information about fishing on this waterbody this week.

South Prairie Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Early morning and late evening bite is best. Try shrimp, stinkbait, or chicken livers fished on the bottom.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

We received no information about fishing on this waterbody this week. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits. Walleye – Fair: Cast crankbaits or fish a half of a crawler on a jig and plastic rig. Northern Pike – Good: Cast spoons, spinnerbaits, or crankbaits.

Interior rivers continue to drop and are providing some catches of smallmouth bass, walleye, northern pike and channel catfish. Lakes in and around Cedar Falls/Waterloo area are providing some catches of largemouth bass. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. All three trout hatcheries remain closed. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing is 8.9 feet and stabilizing near 9.1 feet this week. Water temperature is 78 degrees. Lansing Bridge has reopened. Use caution at ramps during low water. Lansing Village Creek is shallow near the creek mouth. Heytman’s Landing is accessible with shallow drive boats only. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits on wing dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike – Good: Try in areas of colder streams and springs entering the Mississippi River. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters or side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast plastics or blade baits along edges of vegetation beds in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead bite has slowed, but some are being caught on shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning. Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm along the shorelines. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use a crawler fished on the bottom along current breaks.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lynxville is 617.1 feet with a slight bump then stabilizing around 617.4 feet. Water temperature is 79 degrees. Sny Magill access is open. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits on wing dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike – Excellent: Try in areas of colder streams and springs entering the Mississippi River. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are in 8-10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas near current breaks in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast plastics or blade baits along edges of vegetation beds in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon – Good: Some shovelnose are being picked up using a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead bite has slowed, but some are still being caught on shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas. Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegills are spawning. Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm along the shorelines. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Try a crawler fished on the bottom along current breaks.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 9.2 feet at Guttenberg and is predicted to remain stable this week. Water temperature is in the upper 70’s. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits on wing dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike – Excellent: Try in areas of colder streams and springs entering the Mississippi River. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast plastics or blade baits along edges of vegetation beds in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead bite has slowed, but some are still being caught on shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning. Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm along the shorelines. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Try a crawler fished on the bottom along current breaks.

Upper Mississippi River levels are fairly stable this week. Water clarity is good. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels will recede slowly this week. The water level is near 8.8 feet at the Lock and Dam and 11 feet at the RR bridge.The water temperature is around 80 degrees. The water clarity is fair. Northern Pike – Good: Flashy spinners in eddy areas or along weed lines will take this toothy predator. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills are still being reported in shallow backwater areas near brush piles. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Lots of anglers are using prepared stinkbaits. Try floating worms along rock lines. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on an egg sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Lots of bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Some smallies have moved in along the rock piles; use flashy spoons or crankbaits. Walleye – Slow.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 9.7 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and will recede. The water temperature is 80 degrees. The water clarity is fair. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Some cats have moved along rock lines. Most anglers are using prepared stinkbaits. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike – Good: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Lots of bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing around brush piles in larger sloughs with moderate current. Flathead Catfish – Good: Use live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set; make sure you follow trot lines rules, especially having a tag with your name and address attached to the lines.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 8.9 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 12 feet at Camanche and 6.4 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is 80 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Anglers are using prepared stinkbaits along rock lines. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Lots of bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Northern Pike – Good: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Flathead Catfish – Excellent: Try live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set; make sure you follow trot lines rules, especially having a tag with your name and address attached to the lines. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills near the mouths of large backwater areas, usually around brush piles. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinners or crankbaits along rip-rap areas.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is around 9.3 feet at Rock Island and is receding. The water temperature is 80 degrees; water clarity is fair. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Channel cats are readily biting on cut bait and prepared baits. Flathead Catfish – Good: Try live bait around brush piles or in the tailwater area. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Fish the rocky habitats along the channel edge.

Water level is expected to slowly recede later in the week.Water temperature is near 80 degrees. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

River stage is 9.26 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has been fairly steady the past few days. Channel Catfish – Good: Use chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Bluegill – No Report: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wingdams or Sylvan Slough. Try trolling crankbaits or three-way rigs with pieces of crawler.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 7.92 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been falling slowly the past few days. The ramp at Big Timber is open. The Kilpeck Landing is also open. Channel Catfish – No Report: Use chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags in the main channel and side channels. White Bass -Good: Look for white bass by the dam or by GPC. Cast jigs and twister tails or crankbaits. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling crankbaits or pulling three-way rigs with crawlers.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 9.54 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is slowly falling. The gates are out at the dam. Water clarity is fair. The Toolsboro ramp is open. Channel Catfish – No Report: Use or chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags in the main channel and side channels. White Bass – Fair: Cast crankbaits in Belle Pocket. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some largemouth bass are being caught in Boston Bay.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 6.28 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 11.68 feet at Burlington and is falling. River stage is 526.54 feet at Ft. Madison. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week.

River stages have been falling slowly the past couple of days. Main channel water temperature is around 79 degrees. Water clarity is and fair. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is in the mid to upper 80’s. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Work some of the edges of the brush piles in 5 to 7 feet of water earlier in the morning. Bluegill – Fair: Work the brush piles and trees in 6 to 8 feet of water using small jigs tipped with live bait.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River

The Iowa River in this section is holding at about 4 foot below bank full level with a decent current speed. Channel Catfish – Fair: A few more anglers were out this week. The log jams and snags are holding the fish. Still more than enough water that the catfish are “holed up” at lower water levels.

Lake Belva Deer

Water is fairly clear, but with a green cast to it. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Go to the upper end of the lake and work over the top of the mounds with crankbaits or soft plastics. Bluegill – Fair: Move out to the deeper water (16 to 18 feet) out around the trees. Black Crappie – Fair: Try slow trolling at the lower end of the lake early in the morning. The bite has slowed a bit.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is in the mid 80’s. Water clarity is decent at about 3 1/2 feet with a green cast to the water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Hot weather forecast for this weekend points to a continuation of the morning bite. Bluegill – Fair: Keep working rock and brush piles in 5 to 8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Slow: Slowly drift or troll down the lake in 10 to 12 feet of water over the habitat.

Lost Grove Lake

Water is fairly clear with a green cast to it. Early and late bite will be best with water temperatures in the mid 80’s. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass fishing picked up a little bit over the weekend. Still mostly an early morning bite. Bluegill – Fair: Work small jigs tipped with a trailer or live bait in 12 -16 feet of water.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The Skunk River settled to a level just under half bank full. Channel Catfish – Fair: Start working to usual summer haunts of the bigger log jams and off the back edges of the sand bars (those that are starting to stick out of the water.)

For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 684.3 feet (normal summer pool is 683.5 feet). The lake level continues to fall slowly and is predicted to reach summer pool on July 28. Channel Catfish – Fair: Drift/troll cut bait in the channel.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs over deeper brush or suspended over the basin. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs or worms around brush piles. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stinkbait or crawlers.

Lake Macbride

The 10 hp outboard maximum limit is in effect. White Bass – Fair: Look for surface activity towards evening; throw topwater baits or small plastics. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for surface activity towards evening; throw topwater lures or small plastics. Walleye – Slow: Troll shad colored crankbaits or worm harnesses in 7-13 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target shallow cover or deeper rock piles.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Some fish remain around shallow brush and vegetation. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stinkbait and crawlers.

Sand Lake

This is the quarry on the east side of Marshalltown. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait and live bait. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for surface activity early in the mornings. Catch fish up to 20 inches.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around the fishing jetties. Drift fishing from a boat can also produce some bluegills this time of year. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater lures early and late in the day. Try crankbaits around the cedar trees and along the rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Slow: Drift minnows in 6-10 feet of water for suspended crappies. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater lures along the shorelines; fish deeper with crankbaits or rubber worms.

Lake Wapello

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try topwater lures early and late in the day. Target cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Slow: Drift nightcrawlers on small jigs for suspended bluegills. Target areas in 6-8 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use nightcrawlers or stinkbait. Don’t fish too deep; lakes will stratify this time of year.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.59 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try vertically jigging around rock piles and submerged points. Walleye – Fair: Troll gizzard shad imitating crankbaits around rock piles submerged points and areas with depth changes. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers or chicken liver in 6-8 feet of water.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try topwater lures early and late in the day. Use spinnerbaits and crankbaits during the hotter parts of the day. Target submerged structure and rocky shorelines. Bluegill – Slow: Try drifting in the main part of the lake with nightcrawlers.

The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Troll live bait rigs or crankbaits at depths of 15 feet or less in the upper half of the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll jigs with twister or paddle tails in the upper half of the lake. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Cast or troll shad imitating spoons, crankbaits or plastics. Look for schools of young shad breaking the surface of the water to find feeding wipers.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish and flathead catfish are being caught. Try live bait, stinkbait and crawlers.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Channel Catfish – Good: Try stinkbaits or cut bait fished in or just upstream of tree falls.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll panfish jigs out a little deeper on the edges of the treefalls and over sunken pallets. Most crappies are 8.5 to 10 inches. Bluegill – Good: Catch spawning bluegills shallow fishing small jigs tipped with nightcrawlers under a bobber.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Bass – Fair: Troll or cast shad imitating spoons and shallow diving crankbaits. Look for schools of small shad busting on the surface to find feeding fish.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Lake Anita

Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills have moved into a summer pattern. or troll small jigs tipped with berkly or nightcrawlers in 6 to 8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Best bite is early morning around tree piles and along the two road beds in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anita has a good bass population. Find fish along vegetation edges and around tree piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are being caught on top of the two roadbeds in the lake.

Lake Manawa

Zebra mussels were found in Lake Manawa; clean, drain and dry your boat when leaving the lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish are close to shore. Fish are all sizes in the lake. White Crappie – Fair: A few large white crappies are being caught on the west shore. Walleye – Fair: A few anglers are having good success trolling crankbaits using planner boards. Don’t overlook running a crawler through the dredge cuts.

Littlefield Lake

Littlefield has a good ring of aquatic vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have moved around the cedar tree piles in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: There is a large number of 12 to 14-inch fish in the lake. Channel Catfish – Good: Cast cut or stinkbait along the dam to catch 2-4 pound channel catfish.

Prairie Rose Lake

Anglers report catching channel catfish around the reefs. Water temperature is 80 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers report good bluegill fishing in the mornings trolling or drifting small jigs. Black Crappie – Slow: There is a small population of large black crappies in the lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish are being caught around the jetties and underwater reefs. Fish average 2 to 4 pounds. Largemouth Bass – Good: A large population of 12 to 14-inch bass offer fun catch and release fishing.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake is six feet low. Black Crappie – Good: Slowly troll jigs over humps and drop-offs in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers are catching bass in tree piles using plastics.

For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 7.5 inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished near the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles.

Lake Icaria

Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill of all sizes with nightcrawlers fished under a bobber along the fish mounds. Channel Catfish – Good: Use nightcrawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas to catch channel catfish of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or along weed lines.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Slow: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished along the creek channels to catch walleyes up to 22 inches. Bluegill – Slow: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill of all sizes.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished along cedar tree brush piles or creek channels to catch crappie up to 11 inches. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill of all sizes with jigs tipped with live bait fished along the weed line or cedar tree brush piles.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the low to mid-80’s. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.