Red Bags Save Lives at the Forest City Hy-Vee

Reusable bags, especially those that keep items cold from the grocery store to your home are currently being discouraged for use because of the possible spread of COVID-19, but they are still serving a purpose at Hy-Vee according to Heidi Fedders of the Winnebago County Relay for Life.

The bags can be found near the check out counters and can be used to keep items warm or cold for a short time. They also can used to help find a cure for one of deadliest diseases that humans face.

The promotion will begin on August 1st and continue through the end of the month. Even though you purchase the bags, you may not be able to use them at Hy-Vee currently.