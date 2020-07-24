North Iowa Schools Prepare for a Fluid School Year

Parents are genuinely concerned about the future of the upcoming school year. questions on whether the students will actually be in school or home. There is also the possible combination of the two. Of another concern is school activities. How will those be handled? North Iowa Community School Board member Emily Angstman states that the school continues to stay in contact with health and state officials.

Meanwhile on the education side, communication with parents continues to remain of utmost importance according to North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson.

The district is sticking with three different education models for the upcoming school year. These include in classroom education with social distancing, an internet format where students are at home learning, and the third is a combination of the two. Erickson made it clear that if there are changes, information will be given with as much lead time as possible.

The district will still hold students and staff accountable for monitoring for any illness symptoms out of respect for everyone else in the district.

The district would greatly appreciate the assistance of both students and parents in relaying necessary COVID-19 medical information on students as soon as it becomes available.