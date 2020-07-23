Winnebago County Absentee Ballot Requests to be Mailed Out in August

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has issued an emergency directive regarding the Presidential election in November. Winnebago County Commissioner of Elections Karla Weiss explained the directive handed to her and all other county election commissioners.

After what many, including Pate stated was the most successful primary election in the history of the state, the Iowa Legislature made a number of changes to the election laws in order to create a more fair and accurate election by mail process. The state now requires that seven precincts be open the Winnebago County which may create staffing issues for the county particularly if the pandemic worsens.

Pate and his office used the ballot by mail process in the last primary which had record a turnout in voting, mostly by mail. The election in November will be similar according to Weiss.

Weiss reiterated that you need to fill out, sign, and return the form in order to receive your absentee ballot. A ballot will be sent to your address which must be voted on, signed, and returned by the due date for it to count. Voting can also be done at the Auditors Office in the Winnebago County Courthouse or at one of the proposed seven polling places on the day of the election.

Those who have just moved into Winnebago County should contact the Auditors Office at (641) 585-3412 to request an application form to receive a ballot. Those moving out of Winnebago County should notify the Auditor’s Office as well to prevent mailing an application form needlessly.