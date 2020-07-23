Forest City Hy-Vee to Give Away More Than 3,800 Apples with Contactless, Drive-Thru Event Today

Forest City Hy-Vee will give away more than 3,800 free apples to customers with a contactless, drive-thru event on Thursday, July 23. The giveaway will start at 1 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m., or while supplies last.

In partnership with its fruit supplier Stemilt, Hy-Vee is donating fresh produce to Hy-Vee customers as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact individuals and families across Iowa. Hy-Vee is giving away 10 apples to the first 380 customers. In total, approximately 1,150 pounds of fresh produce will be donated.

As more families continue to become financially impacted by the pandemic, Hy-Vee and Stemilt believe it’s important to provide access to high-quality produce during this time of need.

Fresh apples will be distributed to customers for free on a first-come, first-served basis. The giveaway will take place in the south area of the store parking lot. Product will be safely loaded into customer vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing. All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed.