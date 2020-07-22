Trail Construction Construction Continues in Forest City

Those who are traveling along Highway 69 and J Street are noticing construction work along the roadway. It is not a new business or drainage system being put in place, but rather am extension of a trail that is being constructed. Forest City Administrator Barb Smith explains.

The project entails not just the trail, but a number of issues along it that are in need of improvement.

Moving and then paving around the RV dump station is important because of the gravel rock that continually got into the sewer piping. The new path will be about 10 feet wide and will be paved.