This Week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City High School. Derek Froendt was the Indians leader at the plate last week with three hits. He helped the Indians to their third Class 2A District Final in the past four years. On Tuesday, in a win over GHV, Froendt was perfect from his shortstop position. Derek Froendt is this week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week.