Knights Battle, Now Have a Four-Peat Opportunity – Plus Area Scores

For the 13th consecutive season, the Newman Catholic Knights will play for a baseball state title in Des Moines.

It took MLB length and a rain delay, but Newman beat Madrid in the Class 1A Substate 2 final, 3-2.

The Knights had an opportunity to win it in the 8th but came up empty handed. In the 9th, Newman put the winning run in scoring position, but they had to wait out a nearly hour long rain delay before being able to bring home the winning run.

Newman is the three-time defending Class 1A champions, but the Knights will have their hands full at Principal Park this season.

Martensdale-St. Marys is the favorite to start as the #1 seed, but St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Don Bosco, Gilbertville, and South Winneshiek, Calmar will all have a say in who wins the title. Brackets for Class 1A and 2A should be released tonight following the rain delayed games.

Other area scores from last night

Substate Baseball

1A #4 South Winneshiek 3 Saint Ansgar 0

Regional Softball

4A Regional Final Charles City 10 Mason City 6