Forest City Chamber Needs Fence Builders

The Forest City Community Garden is looking for volunteers to help build a fence around their garden. Forest City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Norma Hertzer is looking for some able bodied individuals who can lend a hand.

The garden is not large, but is has a community intention and needs a little protection put around it to make it a little more secure from hungry animals. It is also easy to find.

Organizers are trying to make this as easy as possible, so using donor funding, they have purchased needed supplies.

Those who would like to donate some time and energy can volunteer to provide a couple of hours of labor on August 1st beginning at 9 am.

The Chamber can be reached by calling (641) 585-2092.