Three Local Teams are off to State Softball Next Week

Class 1A

For a second time in just 10 days, #12 Newman Catholic has upset #6 Bishop Garrigan. On July 10th, the Knights made a storybook come back to beat the Golden Bears during the regular season. This time, it was for a trip to the state tournament, and Newman dominated, 10-0.

Newman has been seeded 8th for next week’s state tournament and will take on defending Class 1A champion Collins-Maxwell in the first round.

Class 2A

Central Springs is a staple in Fort Dodge and this year won’t be different. The Panthers used a comeback fifth inning to beat Emmetsburg 4-1.

Central Springs has been seeded 5th for the tournament next week and will play #4 Northeast.

Class 3A

For the second straight year Algona is off to Fort Dodge. The Bulldogs were ahead of their time last year when they pulled two upsets to reach the state tournament. Senior Kameryn Etherington is among the state’s leaders as a hitter and pitcher. She leads the state with a .667 batting average heading to Fort Dodge.

Algona has earned the 6th seed for their efforts this season. They will meet #3 Williamsburg in the first round next week.