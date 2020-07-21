Iowa High School Fall Sports Will Start Next Month

The Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union, Iowa High School Speech Association, and Iowa High School Music Association have announced the show must go on.

Friday, the four unified activity organizations released a joint statement about the status of fall activities. According to the release, the plan, as of now, is for everything to continue as normally scheduled. That means cross country, football, and Class 4A Golf on the boys side and volleyball, cross country, and swimming and driving on the girls side will start practice on August 10th.

Forest City Activities Director Chad Moore says they have plans in place for different situations.

For many, the summer softball and baseball seasons were successful. Especially in our local area, besides Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove, who decided not to play, the area only saw two small shutdowns, North Iowa (Baseball) and Newman Catholic (Softball).

As expected, there were hiccups throughout the season. One of the biggest came Monday night as the East Marshall Softball team was on the bus heading to Ogden for a Class 2A Regional Championship softball game. They received word about a positive test of COVID-19 and had to forfeit.

Moore says statewide AD’s are just looking for some uniformity. Earlier this year a coach for the number one ranked baseball team in Iowa’s largest class, Dowling Catholic, tested positive for COVID-19 and the Maroons season came to a close. While a player tested positive for the seventh rated baseball team in Class 3A, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, and the Crusaders were allowed to continue their season. The disparity was in the location and county public health for both schools.

This summer the Top of Iowa Conference worked together to create uniform guidelines that all member schools stuck by. Moore expects that to hold true when it comes to cross country and volleyball this fall. Football on the other hand is a different animal. Football doesn’t play in member conferences, they play in districts that are designed by the IHSAA and change every two years.

As we saw with Belmond-Klemme, Eagle Grove, and the Meskwaki Settlement School this summer, school boards will be able to opt out of fall sports.

All four unified associations are expected to release more information sometime next week. Stay tuned to KIOW and KIOW.com to hear from more local administrators as more information is made available.