Worth County Board Addresses Road Issues

The Worth County Board of Supervisors met on Monday to review several issues including those in drainage and in secondary roads. Worth County Secondary Roads Engineer Richard Brumm stated that despite the heat last week, the concrete roads were in good shape and interstate patching will soon begin on I-35.

Meanwhile the work in Grafton appears to be completed and open.

Gravel work continues on secondary roads where the work is needed and the rocking work will continue for as long as needed according to Brumm. Patchwork will also continue on Iowa 105 east of Northwood. Sawing of the asphalt has begun and patching will be taking place where needed.

As far as equipment is concerned, Brumm is looking at a new tractor trailer.