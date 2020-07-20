Thomas Charles Lillquist, 76 of Forest City, passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday July 23, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. The family asks attendees to dress casual for the services. Please, in respect and safety of others, the family is requiring masks to be worn and social distancing will be enforced for everyone’s health and safety.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Please, in respect and safety of others, the family is requiring masks to be worn and social distancing will be enforced for everyone’s health and safety.

Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking friends and family to donate to Good Samaritan of Forest City, Hospice of North Iowa, the Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Program, or a charity of their choice.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com