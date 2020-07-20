Hancock County Employees Want Employee Restroom

A concern was brought up at the Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday whether or not to designate the courthouse basement bathroom as employee only. Lisa Crawford, legal assistant to the Hancock County Attorney, believes in order to help stop the spread of Covid-19, the basement lavatory should be designated as employee only.

Crawford proposes that the public utilize the main floor bathroom next to the assessor’s office, and that signs should be posted to direct the public to them.

Hancock County Supervisor Florence “Sis” Greiman clarified that the courthouse facilities are not employee owned but are owned by the taxpayers.

According to the CDC, the primary and most important mode of transmission for Covid-19 is through close contact from person-to-person, not surface contact. Greiman reiterated there’s already many safety measures in place limiting public access inside the courthouse, but inhibiting washroom access may be going too far.

The Board decided it would be best to put up signs directing the public to utilize the bathroom on the main floor instead of closing off a public bathroom in the basement.