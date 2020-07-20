Forest City Falls in District Final, Ends Season 8-9

The Forest City baseball season came to an end Saturday night with a 5-1 loss to Pocahontas Area. The two teams met in the Class 2A District 3 Championship game in Pocahontas.

Forest City started the game with two hits in the top of the first against Christian Davidson — who came into the game with a 5-0 record — but had a runner thrown out at home and left the other on-base.

Forest City Baseball Coach Jeff Jerome

The Indians didn’t have another runner in scoring position until the top of the seventh when they scored their lone run.

Forest City starting pitcher Noah Miller went unblemished through the first two innings, but the potent PAC offense got going in the third scoring four runs. PAC added one more run in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead. Errors didn’t help Forest City, the Indians committed three of them. Jerome says moving from the turf to grass didn’t cause Forest City’s fielding problems.

Forest City Baseball Coach Jeff Jerome

Kellen Moore brought home the lone run in the seventh for Forest City on a single to left field.

Forest City’s season comes to an end at 8-9. The Indians will bring back a majority of it’s pitching and hitting from this season. Just three of Forest City’s 10 starters from Saturday night will graduate.

Forest City Baseball Coach Jeff Jerome

This was Forest City’s 9th district final under 15th year head coach Jeff Jerome.

Forest City Baseball Coach Jeff Jerome

Forest City has won five of those 9 district final appearances since Jerome took over as the head coach in 2006.

Stats

Winning Pitcher – (PAC) Christian Davidson 5 1/3 IP 3 H 0 ER 0 BB 6 SO

Losing Pitcher – (FC) Noah Miller 2 2/3 IP 3 H 3 ER 2 BB 1 So

Forest City Batters

Reese Moore 1 Hit

Derek Froendt 2 Hits

Kellen Moore 1 Hit 1 RBI