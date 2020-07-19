Robert (Bob) Hayungs, 80, of Clear Lake, Iowa went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 7,th 2020 at his home in Clear Lake.

Public funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Clear Lake Christian Church, 302 Hwy 18 West, Clear Lake, IA.

Visitation will be 9:30 -11:00 a.m prior to the services on Saturday.

Robert was born on August 30, 1939, in Marble Rock, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Virginia Foutz Hayungs . He married Karleda Chaney, his wife of 60 years, on May 28th, 1960. Together they started a family and had three children, Tony, Kelli and Scott.

Bob lived a long and rich life, was a beloved father and grandfather. Bob was a social gentleman who loved to chat, was never in a hurry, and adored Iowa football, which he often couldn’t watch due to the suspense and his heart issues.

Bob was raised in his teenage years by his aunt Irene in Marble Rock, Iowa. He graduated in 1958, the last graduating class at Marble Rock High School. In the 50’s, Bob’s inadvertent ‘claim to fame’ happened. Bob attended the Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake in 1959, on the way home, he was ticketed for stop sign violation and promptly arrested, as he was unable to pay the ticket. 40 years later, a niece, would read his name on the front page of a framed memorial paper announcing Buddy Holly’s death and Bob’s arrest. To this day, across Clear Lake, Bob’s name can be found.

In the early 1960’s, Bob and Karleda lived on Cedar Terrace Dr in Waterloo, and remained until 1993.

In 1992, Bob retired from John Deere’s after 36 years. They often traveled with Bob’s brothers Don and Ron, and their wives, across the country. Traveling was a large part of their lives. During this time, Bob and Karleda were active members of Linden Methodist church and youth group leaders.

In 1993, Bob and Karleda relocated to Clear Lake, Iowa to be closer to their children in their retirement. During this time, Bob became a devoted grandpa spending every day in the summer with his grandchildren, taking them for ice cream, and later, teaching them how to drive, and as adults, visiting them for extended periods on travels across the country. He was a member of the Clear Lake Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karleda Hayungs; three children, Tony (Caroline) Hayungs of Nevada, Iowa, Kelli (Scott) Arnburg of Clear Lake, Iowa, Scott Hayungs of Clear Lake, Iowa; four grandchildren Nicole Hayungs, Seattle WA, Mariah (Zach) Ward St. Louis, MO, Tyler (Caitlin) Arnburg of Muscatine, IA; Grant (Kristien) Mickelson of Rogers, AR, sister Jan Greene of Waterloo, Iowa; and two sister-in-laws Judy Hayungs of Monticello, MN, and Sandy Hayungs of Waterloo, Iowa. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Authur and Virginia Hayungs, beloved aunt Irene, brothers Harlan, Don, and Ron Hayungs; sister-in-law Shirley Hayungs; Special friend of Scott Hayungs, Kim Bates.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA 641-444-4474

andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com