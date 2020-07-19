Julie K. Schlawin, 61, of Garner passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Friday, July 24, 2020 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Julie Kay Schlawin, the daughter of Kenneth and Barbara (Formanek) Johnson, was born April 7, 1959 in Mason City. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1977 and then began working as a dental assistant. On August 21, 1992, she was married to Greg Schlawin in Garner. They lived in Garner where they raised their two children, Jenna and Dustin. Julie was employed at several businesses in Garner including North Iowa Electronics and Hancock County National Bank as a teller. She enjoyed her family, gardening, and her dogs.

She was a member of Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner.

Julie is survived by her husband, Greg; children, Jenna Schlawin of Ames and Dustin Schlawin of Garner; her twin sister, Janie Olson of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Lenora Kelly of Mesa, AZ; brother, Leo (Karen) Krambeer of Plymouth; brothers-in-law, Jay Sheahan of Mason City and Monty (Darcia) Schlawin of Garner; a sister-in-law, Sherry Bird of Clear Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Loretta Martin, Barbara DeWall, Roberta Sheahan, Laurelie Woolley and Charlotte Bray.

