Here Comes the Heat Again…

The National Weather Service is predicting heat index values in the high 90’s today and 100’s on Saturday. Much of the area will experience a heat index that may become intolerable for some during that time. Today will be the precursor to the dramatic change in temperature, particularly with the heat index. National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Krull says that today will only be the start of things.

The temperature conditions worsen for Saturday. The National Weather Service is predicting heat index values around 103 degrees in Mason City and 105 degrees in Algona. Locally, the heat index looks to get to the century mark.

Officials are urging caution when you are outside and to be aware of those close to you.