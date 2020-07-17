Britt’s Honken to be Executed Today

Dustin Honken of Britt is scheduled to be executed today by lethal injection. Honken was convicted of murder, along with drug trafficking, witness tampering, and soliciting the murder of a witness in connection with the 1993 murders of 34-year-old Greg Nicholson, 32-year-old Terry DeGeus, 31-year-old Lori Duncan and Duncan’s two children, 10-year-old Kandace and six-year-old Amber. Their five bodies were found buried in a field southwest of Mason City in the fall of 2000.

Honken was one of the area’s early large-scale producers of methamphetamine and was originally sentenced in 1997 to a 27-year term for making and distributing drugs. A US District Judge on Tuesday ruled that there would be no intervention by the court in delaying Honken’s execution date because of the coronavirus pandemic. The judge also also denied Honken’s motion to declare his execution void due to an alleged procedural error by the government on setting his execution date. Early Thursday morning the U. S. Supreme Court denied an application by Honken’s spiritual advisor asking for a stay of execution until the pandemic recedes.

Angela Johnson who is Honken’s girlfriend was also convicted in connection with the murders and was sentenced to death, but her punishment was reduced to life in prison in 2014.