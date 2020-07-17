Big Bud Tractor Leaving Heartland Museum

The Big Bud tractor has been in Clarion for about eight years, but it’s going back home to Montana this fall.

Big Bud is a 900 plus horsepower beast with a 16 cylinder engine and can farm 3 acres per minute. He is 27′ long, 20′ wide, 14′ tall and comes with a 8′ tire diameter. This awesome monster holds 1’000 gallons of fuel and weighs 130,000 lbs. It is the largest farm tractor in the world.

On Tuesday, July 14, Titan Tire, Goodyear Tire and others showed up to put the new tires on Big Bud. Titan worked with others to make these special order tires. Once the tires were on, Big Bud went for a spin thru Clarion on Highway 3. Big Bud took up at least three out of four lanes, and put on a show for anyone watching.

Heartland Museum is open Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm, last admission at 2:00 pm. In addition to seeing Big Bud, you will also see street scenes, Alvina Seller’s Hat Parlor, teddy bears, and over 90 restored tractors and equipment. Over 40 horse drawn buggies, etc. and a lot of farm related equipment are part of the tour. Included is a one room schoolhouse, known as the school were the 4-H emblem was born. In addition, this year the museum erected a working windmill. It does not pump water, but the fans turn to catch the wind.

Contact the museum at (515) 602-6000 for more information or www.heartlandmuseum.org.