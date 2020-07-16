Algona and Clear Lake Pull the NCC Postseason Sweep Over Forest City and GHV

ALGONA – It was a quick North Central Conference sweep here Wednesday night at Bulldogs Park. Both Clear Lake and Algona advanced in Class 3 Region 6 softball with wins over Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura respectively. Both games were carried live on KIOW Mix 107.3 and online at KIOW.com.

Game one saw (8-8) Clear Lake beat (5-9) Forest City 14-1. The Indians jumped out early scoring one run in the bottom of the first after knocking the Lions down 1-2-3 in the top. In the second it was more defense for Forest City, after giving up a lead off single to Annika Nelson, the Indians got two ground-outs and a strikeout to leave the Lions hanging, again. Forest City got the lead off runner, Keevan Jones, aboard in the second, but left her at second-base.

We headed to the third in what seemed like a close match up between longtime softball rivals; but instead, it became the Lions show. Clear Lake batted nearly half of their order twice scoring eight runs on seven hits.

Forest City Coach Justin Uhlenhopp

The Indians responded with back-to-back one-out singles in the home-half of the third but came up empty-handed. The Lions offense continued right where they left off in the third, Clear Lake added six more runs in the fourth on five hits.

Forest City came to the plate in the bottom of the fourth with the season on-the-line. Lions’ pitcher Ashlyn Fread used just six pitches to end the game as the Indians went down 1-2-3.

Clear Lake advances and will meet NCC foe Algona in the Class 3A Region 6 semifinal on Friday night.

Forest City will have a lot coming back next year, but coach Uhlenhopp will be looking for a pitcher.

Senior Kennedy Klein started 13 of Forest City’s 14 games.

Game two was more NCC dominance over the Top of Iowa West; 3A #6 Algona downed Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 13-0. Algona senior pitcher Kameryn Etherington was perfect facing only 9 GHV batters. The Bulldogs rocketed out of the gate scoring 12 runs and batting 16 in the first. They added one more in the second before winning the game in the top of the third. Etherington struck out six of the 9 batters she faced and only once was in danger of walking a batter.

Algona will face Clear Lake in a Class 3A Region 6 semifinal on Friday night.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura started just two upperclassmen including their lone senior, Kaitlyn Robinson.

GHV Coach Kaitlin Keeran

Even though it was a tough year for the Cardinals, GHV got good experience for the future. The Cardinals started three eight-graders, two freshmen, and three sophomores for last night’s postseason game.

GHV will return first-team all-conference pitcher Maddie Graham next season.