Forest City Eliminates GHV in Postseason Baseball

For a second straight year, the Forest City Indians eliminated the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals from the postseason.
Last night Forest City used timely outs and an eight run fourth inning to get past GHV 11-2. Forest City moves on to play at Pocahontas Area on Saturday at 7 pm on KIOW.
Stats
Forest City
Reese Moore 4 BB
Truman Knudson 2 Hits 2 R 1 RBI
Austin Gerdes 2 RBI
Cody Hall 2 Hits
Winning Pitcher – Noah Miller 5.2 IP 6 H 0 ER 0 BB 2 SO
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Dalton Graff 2 Hits 1 RBI
Losing Pitcher – Dalton Graff 3.0 IP 1 H 2 ER 7 BB 5 SO
Forest City vs GHV Photo Gallery