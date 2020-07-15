Forest City Eliminates GHV in Postseason Baseball

For a second straight year, the Forest City Indians eliminated the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals from the postseason.

Last night Forest City used timely outs and an eight run fourth inning to get past GHV 11-2. Forest City moves on to play at Pocahontas Area on Saturday at 7 pm on KIOW.

Stats

Forest City

Reese Moore 4 BB

Truman Knudson 2 Hits 2 R 1 RBI

Austin Gerdes 2 RBI

Cody Hall 2 Hits

Winning Pitcher – Noah Miller 5.2 IP 6 H 0 ER 0 BB 2 SO

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Dalton Graff 2 Hits 1 RBI

Losing Pitcher – Dalton Graff 3.0 IP 1 H 2 ER 7 BB 5 SO

Forest City vs GHV Photo Gallery