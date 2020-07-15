AMBER ALERT ISSUED: Police Searching for Breasia Terrell

The Iowa State Patrol and all other Iowa law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for a young African-American female about 10 years old. She is 4′ 5″ and weighs 75 pounds. Her hair is black and her eyes are brown.

She was last seen wearing an oversized white t-shirt with shorts and white or pink flip flops. Her name is Breasia Terrell.

She is believed to have been abducted by Henry Earl Dinkins who is now in police custody. The abduction allegedly took place in Davenport on Friday. It is unknown if the abductor took her to a location outside of Davenport before being apprehended.

If you have seen 10 year old Breasia Terrell or know of her whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency immediately or dial 911.