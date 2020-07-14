USMEF Says Beef Exports to Africa are Growing

Matt Copeland is the U. S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Africa based representative. Copeland says U.S. beef variety meat is gaining market share versus Australian and New Zealand product which may be good news for local beef producers. Some of the U.S. volume is destined for further processing, but much of it is sold frozen in wholesale and retail markets.

While U.S. beef muscle cut exports to the region are currently small, Copeland sees potential for growth once the restaurant sector begins to recover from the COVID-19 related slowdown. He is looking to work with companies such as Famous Brands, Africa’s largest branded foodservice franchisor, and other key restaurant chains in the region to promote the unique, high-quality attributes of U.S. beef.