Forest City Native Putz Named Head Coach at DMACC

Des Moines Area Community College has announced that former Forest City standout Brett Putz will become the program’s 13th men’s basketball coach.

Putz will succeed Josh Sash, who departed after one season to become an assistant men’s basketball coach at North Dakota State University. Putz says that Sash “set the bar high” after leading the Bears to a 29-4 season last year. He explained they have a lot coming back from the team that made the NJCAA DII Men’s Basketball Championships a year ago.

Putz played his college basketball at NCAA Division II St. Cloud State University. As a player, Putz was a four-year starter and was part of the Huskies’ NCAA Division II Final Four team in 2010. He finished his career as SCSU’s career leader in games played (124), was second in 3-pointers made (245), 10th in steals (142) and 18th in scoring (1,315).

Following his playing career, Putz has spent time at St. Cloud State, Wayne State (Neb.) College, University of Nebraska Omaha, Highland Community College, and most recently at Chicago State. This will be Putz’s first stint as a head coach.

As a player, Putz was known for his scoring abilities. Along with what he did at St. Cloud State, Putz left Forest City as, and still holds, the schools all-time scoring mark. He also still holds many Forest City school records including scoring average, field goals made, and 3-pointers made. He says along with shooting the three, he wants his team to be known for making high percentage shots and playing good defense.

Brett Putz says he and his wife, Jen, are excited to be in Iowa.