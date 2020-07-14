FAVA / WestCare Iowa Receive $6,000 Bayer Fund Grant

Employees from Bayer U.S.-Crop Science, Boone Corn Production, 1159 S. Avenue, Boone, Iowa 50036 recommended FAVA/WestCare Iowa to receive a $6,000 grant from the Bayer Funds. Funds from the grant will be used to buy food for the homeless veterans and veterans with eviction notices.

“We help Veterans apply for food stamps and other public assistance. This grant will assist us in filling the gaps between the time that we find homeless veterans and those with eviction notices and the actual time they receive the food stamps and other assistance,” said Rose Holmes, Veteran Advocate for the Boone area.

“Our pantry is quite often depleted when we need it most,” Kerry Gunderson, Veteran Advocate of North Eastern Iowa. “So this will help us to restock the shelves.”

“The veterans gave up so much when they went into the military leaving behind friends and family, serving our country and protecting our freedoms. When we find a homeless veteran or a veteran with an eviction notice, I am proud to be part of an organization that gets them back into a house or apartment, helps them to pick up the pieces of their lives and start over again,” said Barb Ruiter, FAVA’s receptionist, data entry and grant writer.

In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $1.4 million through this program to nonprofit organizations in rural communities to help address essential needs in Food & Nutrition, STEM Education, and Community Development. Nonprofit organizations across the U.S have received more than $7 million through this program over the past five years.