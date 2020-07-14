Area Beginning to See a Drought Say Experts

The recent U. S. Drought Monitor report shows abnormally dry conditions in about 35 percent of the state, with eight west-central counties classified as being in moderate drought. The southwest portion of Winnebago County, the northeastern portion of Hancock County, and virtually all of Kossuth and Humboldt Counties are included in the monitor as being in the beginning stages of a drought. Iowa DNR analyst Tim Hall says the state remains in a contrast when it comes to water conditions.

While parts of the state are characterized as dry, Hall says there are two different ways to look at it.

The other type of drought impacts more long-term water needs.

He says not all rain will help get rid of the dry conditions.

Hall says the longer the drought continues, the more you have to worry about the time it takes to come out of it.

Hall says the rains can also be sporadic this time of year and help one area agriculturally, while leaving another area still in need of rain.