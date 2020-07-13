Robert “Bob” Joynt died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home in Rake. He was 69.

Visitation for Bob Joynt will be held from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Buffalo Center. A wake service will be held at 5:30 PM following visitation.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private Funeral Mass for Robert will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for the family. Interment will be in East Cemetery in Rake. Friends are welcome to join in the Funeral procession at approximately 11:30 to East Cemetery in Rake for the graveside service. All are invited to the reception following the graveside service at the Duve Residence, 203 2nd St. SW, Rake. The Funeral Mass and Graveside service will be live streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services Facebook Page.

Oakcrest Funeral Services

Tel: 515.295.3731

Cell: 515.320.2960

www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com