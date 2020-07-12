Britt Summer Lunch Program Continues Through August

The Britt Summer Meal Program continues. It was previously known as Kids Lunch at the Library. Organizers say they are excited to be working with the Britt Public Library to make this transition. Please help us get the word out and share this.

Meals began on June 1st from 11:30-12:30 at the Britt Zion Nazarene Church, 195 2nd St SW (where the Britt Area Food Bank is located). Lunches will be served MON-WED-FRI thru Friday, August 21st.

This continues to be a community project with the need for dozens of volunteers and donors. It is hoped that many of the previous volunteers and donors will continue to support feeding children-because no child in the community should go hungry.

Volunteers are asked to pre-package the lunches before bringing them. Heather Schoenwetter is one of the organizers and describes what should be included in the meals.

As far as what to drink, Schoenwetter says that is covered.

Due to the closure of both the library and the church building, organizers are requesting that each volunteer bring 30 pre-packaged sack lunches to the Britt Zion Nazarene Church parking area to hand them out as children come to pick them up. Any leftover meals can be taken back home or donated to other families. Please call or text Heather Schoenwetter 641-425-5026 with any questions.