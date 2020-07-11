Several Events Scheduled for Saturday in Garner

Garner will have a few events today that will be for the entire family to participate in. The first of these is a pair of dinners. The Zion E & R Church will hold a Pork Loin Dinner beginning at 5 pm at the church. The dinner is usually in coordination with the Duesey Days celebration and the church decided to continue the tradition but utilize social distancing measures for the dinner.

The other dinner is the VFW Pork Dinner located at the VFW Post in Garner. There will be live entertainment and the event kicks off at 5 pm with entertainment beginning at 8 pm.

Duesey Days celebrations are not completely cancelled because the Duesey Days Car Cruise will begin at 6 pm. Those who want to participate in the event are encouraged to register and line up before the start of the cruise. Business vehicles are highly encouraged to participate in the cruise.