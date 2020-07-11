Area Nursing Home Hit Hard with COVID-19 Outbreak

All residents and staff of the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City are being tested this week for COVID-19. The state website shows there’s a coronavirus outbreak at the nursing home. Forty people with the facility have recovered, 20 people still have the virus. Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Director Brian Hanft says they’ve been working with all the county’s long-term care facilities since early January to prepare for outbreaks.

Hanft says having a plan is key in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

Eighteen Iowa long-term care facility are currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.