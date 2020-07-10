Winnebago County Roads to Undergo Several Projects

It is that time of year when road projects begin to get underway. Winnebago County is no exception to the rule as numerous projects are scheduled according to Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders.

Meinders stresses that the schedule is fluid because of a number of factors, not the least of which is weather.

One of the scheduled projects involves County Road A 16 beginning 8 miles from Scarville and heading west. This project includes cold in-place recycling of the existing pavement and a new 3 inch asphalt overlay. The project will close 1-2 mile segments at a time keeping access for residents. No detour is established, but alternate routes will be required. Mathy Construction is the prime contractor.

A second project involves County Road R50 for about 2.9 miles. The project is 3 miles north of Highway 9. This project includes cold in-place recycling of the existing pavement and a new 3 inch asphalt overlay. The project will close 1-2 mile segments at a time keeping access for residents. No detour is established, but alternate routes will be required. Mathy Construction is the prime contractor.

A third project is 4 miles from Leland to the Winnebago Church on A38. The project is about 3.84 miles in length. This project includes cold in-place recycling of the existing pavement and a new 3 inch asphalt overlay. The project will close 1-2 mile segments at a time keeping access for residents. No detour is established, but alternate routes will be required. Mathy Construction is the prime contractor.

Meinders is optimistic that the work will begin soon and that drivers should stay aware of possible delays.

The Winnebago County Road Department will forewarn all drivers when the projects will begin so that they can develop alternative routes to their destinations.