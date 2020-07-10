Jerome Announced as Interim North Star Athletic Association Commissioner

The North Star Athletic Association Conference has announced that future Waldorf Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Denny Jerome has taken over as interim Commissioner.

The conference announced that former NSAA Commissioner, Cory Anderson, resigned as of June 30th. According to the NSAA, Jerome began his interim role on July 1st.

“Cory did a superb job as our NSAA commissioner; I look forward to following in his footsteps and working with the leaders of the North Star in making the transition seamless” – Denny Jerome

Jerome spent 47 years on staff at what is now Waldorf University. He spent two stints as Waldorf’s Director of Athletics, 1980-2010 and again from 2016-2019 when he retired. Jerome navigated Waldorf through many difficult challenges, but one of the largest was the transition from two-year Junior College to four-year NAIA.

Since becoming a four-year institution, Jerome also navigated Waldorf through many conference changes, but said Waldorf is happy in the NSAA, “It’s a nice home”.

He was named the NSAA Athletic Director of the Year in 2017-18 and was the NSAA Board of Athletic Director’s Chair from 2017-19.

The North Star Athletic Association says they will continue their national search for a permanent commissioner.