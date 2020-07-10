Hancock County Begins Road Construction

The Hancock County Road Department has begun work on a couple of locations. The road will be closed on 290th Street from Quail Ave to Highway 69. Contractor will be replacing culvert under the road. The detour will begin at Hayfield and will continue north to 310th Street and then back south on Highway 69 to 290th Street.

A construction crew will be moving in Friday at 6:00 am and saw cutting out concrete patches on 225th Street and Yale Ave. Crews will be using a flagging system and a pilot car to move traffic through the work zones. Crews will be in the area until project is completed.