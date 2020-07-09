Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Winnebago, Kossuth, Worth, Cerro Gordo, and Hancock County until 11:45 am.

The monitored storm contains 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wright and Hancock Counties until 11:15 am. z60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are accompanying this storm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm.

Locations impacted include Britt, Eagle Lake, Kanawha, Corwith, Duncan, Hayfield, Hutchins, and Eagle Lake State Park.