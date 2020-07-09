Janice Rose Blankenship, 83 of Leland, Iowa died July 8, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A celebration of life visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:30 A.M., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged.

A private family burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Jan Blankenship memorial fund in care of her family.