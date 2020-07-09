Give Me Some ‘Moore’ – Reese Moore Powers Forest City to Seventh Win

Baseball

Forest City 15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5

Forest City’s Reese Moore continues to have the hottest bat in the state, the sophomore hit three more extra base-hits last night. He started the game off for the Indians in the bottom of the first with a double to left field. Forest City was unable to bring him home.

H-D-CAL got the scoring started in the top of the third inning when Forest City committed an error. That lead for the Bulldogs was short lived. The rest of Forest City’s offense came alive in the bottom of that same frame. Forest City first scored on a wild pitch, but two more runs came in on a two RBI single from the eight hitter, Noah Miller. Forest City scored a total of five runs in the third.

H-D-CAL pulled to within two runs by scoring two in the top of the fourth. Reese Moore, though, sealed the victory with his second home run of the game in back-to-back at-bats in back-to-back innings; this one was a grand slam. The four RBI round-tripper gave the Indians a commanding 9-3 lead.

The Indians scored two in the bottom of the fifth to extend their lead. The Bulldogs came back and added two in the sixth, but Forest City’s Cody Hall capped off a four run bottom sixth with a two RBI double to reach the 10-run rule.

Reese Moore now leads the state (all classes) in five different stats – Home Runs, RBI, Slugging Percentage, Total Bases, and On-base Percentage. He is second in Batting Average and third in Walks.

Forest City is now off until Tuesday will they either host GHV or play Emmetburg in the second round of district play.

Stats

Winning Pitcher Reese Moore (FC)

Losing Pitcher Brayden Johnson (HD)

Reese Moore 3 hits, 2 HR, 1 2B, 7 RBI

Cody Hall 2 Hits, 1 2B

Noah Miller 2 Hits

Derek Froendt 2 Hits