This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Sam Childress Helped GHV to a perfect 3-0 week. Tuesday, GHV beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12-0; in the win, Childress had two hits, two runs scored, four RBI, and a home run. He followed that up with two hits, one double, and three RBI in a 10-0 win over West Fork on Thursday. Friday, Childress capped the week with a hit and a walk in a 3-1 win over North Union.

Week Stats

2 Runs – 5 Hits – 7 RBI – 1 Double – 1 Home Run

Congratulations to this week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Sam Childress