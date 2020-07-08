Louis “Louie” Hawe, 95, of Garner died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Cardinal Grove Assisted Living in Garner.
A funeral mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 P.M., Friday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner with a rosary at 4:30
P.M. and a Scriptural wake service at 8 P.M.
