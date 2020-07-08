Former Multi-Sport Belmond-Klemme Star Will Transfer to Waldorf

According to a Facebook announcement, former Belmond-Klemme multi-sport athlete Easton Barrus has signed to play baseball and football at Waldorf University.

Barrus spent this shorten season with the Grand View baseball team in Des Moines. He played in 13 of the teams 17 games hitting .250 with seven hits and two RBI.

Football coach Will Finley also confirmed to KIOW yesterday that Barrus will join his squad in August. Barrus threw for 625 and ran for 658 yards his senior season at Belmond-Klemme.

“Good player and hard worker. Excited to have him be apart of the Warrior family. Looking forward to him making an impact on offense and special teams this fall.” – Waldorf Football Coach Will Finley

The addition gives Finley another North Iowa product to join the growing list that includes – Forest City, West Hancock, Lake Mills, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Clear Lake, Mason City, Osage, Charles City, and Estherville Lincoln Central.

“It’s great to have local talent here at Waldorf University. We pride ourselves on bringing local Iowa student-athletes to Waldorf. They embrace the hard hat mentality!” – Waldorf Football Coach Will Finley

The Waldorf football team will start camp on August 15th and will kickoff the season at Mayville State on September 12th.