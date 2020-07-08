Forest City’s FCIS Insurance Purchases Donat Insurance in Wisconsin

FCIS Insurance, a national provider of insurance services based in

Forest City, Iowa, has recently announced an acquisition. Courtney Wooge, owner and

president of FCIS Insurance, will purchase Donat Insurance Services based in New

Lisbon, Wisconsin.

Donat Insurance is licensed nationwide with a specialized niche in insuring special

events and attractions. The company will operate separately from FCIS Insurance. The

current staff, location and contact info will all remain the same. The sale will become

official on July 1. According to Wooge, the operation will not be a part of FCIS Insurance.

Wooge is purchasing the stock of Donat Insurance from Ashley Donat and Kenny Donat

II, children of the late Ken Donat. Donat was the founder and President of the company

until his recent passing. Ashley and Kenny said they are happy to see Courtney

continue with the Donat Insurance name, and build on the reputation the company has

in the event and attraction industry.

Based in Forest City, with offices in Lake Mills, Iowa, and Collingswood, New Jersey,

FCIS Insurance is the parent company of several insurance brands, including:

Winnebago RV Insurance, RV Advantage, FMCA RV Insurance and The Tobin Agency.

The company specializes in providing the most comprehensive and competitive

coverage for motorhomes and travel trailers in the country. The company has also

expanded coverage in their commercial lines that focus on the local and national

markets.