Forest City Council Holds a Public Hearing on a Property Sale

The Forest City Council held a public hearing on Monday night for the sale of approximately two acres of real estate in the Nerem Industrial Park to North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC). Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says this action brings the project on step closer to fruition.

Ruite also stated that the city has hired two new drivers for the NIACOG Transit Bus Line.

The Forest City Council has accepted the final pay estimate for the 2018 Street and Utility Project

The city concluded the agenda with the approval of a resolution to accept the Community Catalyst and Remediation Grant for the former Hanson Hardware building.