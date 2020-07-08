Area Baseball and Softball Scores From 7/7 – Forest City vs West Fork Recap

Softball

West Fork 14 Forest City 9

Forest City broke out in the second inning last night on KIOW scoring eight runs to lead West Fork 8-1 after 1 1/2. The Warhawks slowly chipped away scoring three runs in the second, four runs in the third, and three more runs in the fourth and the fifth. Doing that all while Forest City found just one more run in the top of the fourth.

Forest City ends their season 5-8 and will take on Clear Lake at 5:00 pm on July 15th in regional play.

Hannah Anderson – Two doubles and two RBI

Oliva Gayther – 4-4 and two RBI

Winning Pitcher – Rachel Hubka WF 7 IP 11 H 4 ER 2 BB 5 SO

Losing Pitcher – Kennedy Klein FC 6 IP 14 H 10 ER 5 BB 3 SO

Algona 9 Bishop Garrigan 2

Central Springs 12 GHV 0

Saint Ansgar 18 Lake Mills 1

North Union 5 GTRA 1

Osage 11 Riceville 1

Baseball

West Fork 9 Forest City 7

Reese Moore – Double, home run (6), three walks

Brock Moore – Two Hits

Noah Miller – Two Hits

Riceville 9 Osage 2

Newman 12 Denver 1

Algona 11 Bishop Garrgian 0

GHV 10 Central Springs 0

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8 North Iowa 2

Tonight

Forest City (6-8) will host Hampton-Dumont-CAL (5-7) on KIOW

Each team has won four times since 2009

Pregame show – 6:20 pm

First Pitch – 6:30 pm